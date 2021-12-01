Industrial companies announce investments that exceed RD $ 79 billion in 2022
The President of the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD), Celso Juan Marranzini, announced this Wednesday that 64 industries in the sector will invest more than 79 billion pesos in 2022.
In an act led by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, Marranzini said that it is estimated that the announced investment will generate more than 78,900 new productive jobs.
“As a result of the levels of certainty achieved and the firm decision of our partners in favor of the reindustrialization of the country, we can today announce that, thanks to information collected in just 64 industries in the sector, it is projected that during the year 2022 they will make investments more than 79 billion Dominican pesos,” emphasized the AIRD executive.
He explained that these investments would be spread throughout the national territory, as a testament to the strength of the industry: 17.2 billion investments in the Cibao and the North region; 12.8 billion investments in the East; 10.3 billion investments in the South region; and 38.9 billion investments in Greater Santo Domingo.
In addition, he pointed out that the jobs that will be generated will be divided into over three thousand new jobs in the Cibao and the North region, more than 36,700 in the East region, 2,200 new jobs in the South region, more than 37,000 new jobs in Greater Santo Domingo.
He explained that the investments would strengthen the production of non-alcoholic beverages, cement, lime, and plaster; manufacture of food products; exploitation of mines and quarries; manufacture of iron and steel products.
Also, the manufacture of fertilizers; manufacture of cosmetics, perfumes, and hygiene products; manufacture of pharmaceutical products; construction; furniture manufacturing; manufacture of chemical products, production of plastics, among others.
“These investments, friends, are equivalent to 1.3% of our GDP,” he pointed out.
The data were offered in the framework of industrial activity, where the recognition with the posthumous Industrial Merit award was announced to the industrialists Eduardo Ramón Martínez Lima and Antonio Nejri Acra (Don Papia).
The award for institutional work to support the Industrial sector was also presented to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs, and the national award to the Dominican industry was given to Grupo Rica.
The activity was held at the Hotel Embajador and was attended by President Luis Abinader; the President of the Senate, Eduardo Estrella; the Minister of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs, Víctor Bisonó, as well as other ministers and representatives of different government institutions, companies, and business organizations.