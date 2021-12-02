The country on track to be logistic hub

Santo Domingo.- The Association of Shippers of the Dominican Republic (ANRD) declared that the launch of the first logistics corridor marks an important local milestone, since it directly promotes the objectives of turning the country into a regional logistics hub.

Teddy Heinsen, president of the ANRD, indicated that this initiative is necessary to facilitate trade and considerably reduce the delivery times of cargo in different parts of the country.

“For ANRD members, it is of vital importance to promote and contribute to making the country a world-class logistics hub, which will attract greater foreign investment, which in turn will increase the demand for specialized employment and improve the connectivity and competitiveness index. of the productive sectors, having a positive impact on the country brand.”