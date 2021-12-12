Inespre benefits more than 6 million people with low-cost food sales

Hernández Guzmán reported that the institution had put 7,808 mobile wineries impacting more than 4.2 million people, 1,258 producer markets benefiting more than 2.3 million buyers, and 832 producers in the current management from whom their crops were purchased.

The director of the Inespre offered the information, Iván Hernández Guzmán, after a mass for the 52 anniversary of the institution officiated at the Catedral Primada de América, which was attended by various personalities from the national agricultural sector.

Hernández Guzmán reported that in the current management, the institution has put into operation 7,808 mobile warehouses, impacting more than 4.2 million people, 1,258 producer markets benefiting more than 2.3 million buyers, and 832 producers from whom their harvests were purchased.

The director of Inespre stressed that the entity has also carried out 40 technical training actions favoring 1,209 agricultural producers and develops 60 producer markets every week, 40 on Saturdays and 20 on Wednesdays; as well as more than 200 mobile wineries, 35 per day, that sell food at low costs to the most vulnerable classes in the country.



Announces increase in popular sales for 2022

“President Luis Abinader has expressed his intention to increase the number of popular sales programs of Inespre, so that more and more people have access to fresh, varied food and at fair prices and we are doing so, we are working hard to achieve this objective by supporting and always prioritizing local production in coordination with the Agricultural Cabinet of the Government. By 2022 we plan to increase institutional programs to continue working in favor of all Dominicans,” said the official.

Iván Hernández Guzmán took the opportunity to invite the population to attend the Great Christmas Fair of the Inespre “Christmas of Change” that will be held from December 14 to 16 on the grounds of the old Herrera Airport on Luperón Avenue, where they will have access to a wide variety of products with great offers, contests and unique combos that will be announced next Sunday.

He urged the population to know the points of sale, offers, marketed products, and their prices on social networks @InespreRD.