Dominican diaspora spent less during visits to the country due to the pandemic

Santo Domingo.– Dominicans living abroad who have visited the Dominican Republic in these two years of pandemic have spent on average less money than before the health crisis.

According to the Central Bank, in 2018 and 2019 the average spending per stay of a non-resident Dominican was between US$813 and US$877, while in 2020 and 2021 it was between US$632 and US$783.

Although the number of days they remain in their homeland is similar in all those years, the last two have been affected by lockdowns and night curfews, measures that impacted on the hours of commercial and social activities.

In the last quarter of the year –which includes December, the month in which the arrival of the diaspora increases– they spent an average of US$825.70 in 2019. Last year it dropped to US$632.88.

The Central Bank also reported that over 70% of tourist spending goes to accommodation, food and beverages, local transportation, entertainment, souvenirs and gifts.

If the tourists arrive on a cruise, almost half of their spending has to do with souvenirs and gifts, 40% on tours and the rest on food and drinks, local transportation and other expenses.