One of the largest cruise ships in the world “Odyssey of the Seas” arrives in Puerto Plata

The Taino Bay Tourist Port located in Puerto Plata received today, December 30, the “Odyssey of the Seas,” considered one of the largest cruise ships in the world belonging to the Royal Caribbean company from Fort Lauderdale.

Jean Luis Rodríguez, executive director of the Port Authority, highlighted the importance and significance of the arrival of these vessels to the port of Taino Bay.

“For us as the Port Authority, it is a source of great pride and satisfaction to know that in just 15 days we have received more than ten cruise ships and thousands of visitors who come to boost the economy of our northern region. It is an example of the joint work and how the strategic alliances between the public and private sectors immediately bear fruit,” he said.

The vessel, built in 2020 and launched in March 2021, is the newest and most modern ship of the Royal Caribbean International cruise company and will dock with 2,647 passengers and 1,514 crew members.

The recently inaugurated multipurpose terminal has received 11 vessels with the “Odyssey of the Seas,” and it is expected that this Friday, December 31, vessel No. 12 will arrive.

Meet the vessel

The Odyssey of the Seas has a capacity for 4,805 passengers accommodated in 2,137 cabins and a crew of 1,551 people; the vessel is 348 meters long by 41 meters wide and has 16 decks.

The Taino Bay Tourist Port is a multipurpose project, managed by ITM GROUP and supervised by the Port Authority, which will allow the docking of cruise ships, container ships, and product cargo ships and will create more than 1,500 direct jobs and more than 3,000 indirect jobs for the entire northern area of the Caribbean country.