Dominican Republic received US$68.9B in remittances from 2010 to 2021

Santo Domingo.- From 2010 to 2021, the Dominican Republic has received remittances of US$68.9 billion, with 2021 being the period in which more remittances entered the country, when they stood at US$10.4 billion, about 11% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

The movement is taking into account what was indicated by Dominican Central Banker Héctor Valdez Albizu, that at the end of 2021 the current real GDP will be higher than US$94.3 billion, above US$78.8 billion in 2020.

According to data from the Central Bank, when 2020 remittances are compared with 2021, it shows an absolute variation of US$2.2 billion because during 2020 Dominicans received US$8.2 billion.