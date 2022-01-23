Abinader: US$2,245 million will be invested in Cabo Rojo-Pedernales Tourism Development Project

Madrid.– President Luis Abinader revealed in Fitur 2022 that the Pedernales Tourism Development Project (southwest), one of the most important commitments of his government, will be carried out in four phases; the first will start with 6 hotel chains, for a total average period of 10 years, and with an estimated investment of 2,245 million dollars.

According to Presidencia.gob.do, he said that in the first phase an investment of 1,300 million dollars is foreseen for the construction of 4,700 rooms, which will become 12,000 rooms at the end of the project.

He stressed that the development of this new and spectacular tourist destination will create nearly 20,000 direct jobs and more than 50,000 indirect jobs, which translates into economic dynamism in the region.

The head of satate pointed out that six hotels will begin operations during the opening of the first phase, for which hotel chains Hilton, Marriott, Sunwing, AmResorts, Iberostar Group and Karisma Hotels & Resorts have already signed a letter of commitment to begin construction of their hotels from the middle of this year.

President Abinader spoke during the presentation of the Tourism Development Master Plan for Pedernales, which begins in Cabo Rojo and will make the change towards a prosperous future in this post-pandemic era as an irreversible reality.

“Our vision of the future of the Dominican Republic is shared, since we want to guarantee a country with remarkable economic growth, with decent jobs and a fair redistribution of our wealth, which reaches the vast majority of Dominican households, families and to every citizen,” he expressed.

He stated that this project will radically transform the lives of thousands of people in the Pedernales province and throughout the southern region of the country.

“Cabo Rojo-Pedernales will be the first tourist destination in the Caribbean to be developed from scratch under a public-private partnership, with a luxury offer based on sustainable tourism, taking care of every detail to offer tourists the best experience,” he said.

He assured that this is one of the most ambitious projects, one of the most demanded and necessary, which is becoming possible thanks to the involvement of many people and institutions who believe in the solidity of the country, in the opportunities that are opening up and in the future that awaits them and that they are building together.

“The Dominican moment has arrived. Invest in it. You will not regret it,” Abinader concluded.