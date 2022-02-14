Project provides 200 tourist units in Punta Cana

Punta Cana, DR

Last Friday was presented the Cosmos apartment project, which will provide Dominican tourism with 200 condo-hotel-type units within the Cana Bay Beach Club & Golf Resort complex.

The company that will manage this project and its sales are Oferta Inmobiliaria RD, which seeks to impact and continue positioning itself as an icon in the sector and for this reason has designed spaces of social areas as a resort, adorned by four swimming pools, restaurant, hotel lobby, with valet parking, yoga area, children’s area, among other attractions.

“This project comes to respond to the need of how to invest correctly and quietly, first with the guarantee and confidence of a business group with proven ability, as is Cana Rock, and secondly, in units designed in a practical way, with the comfort and standards that make the guest feel like in a hotel,” said Gisselle Ventura, CEO of Oferta Inmboliria RD.

“The second, third and fourth floors offer spectacular views of the golf course, the lake and who knows, with a pair of binoculars you might be able to see the concert. And where the cherry on the cake is in the penthouse, located on the fifth level, where you can enjoy more spacious units with your own private terrace where you can place a Jacuzzi,” said Ventura.

All apartments are one-bedroom with different attractions; the second floors have the advantage of having a swim-up pool, where you can take a dip in the pool from your terrace, according to a press release.

Ventura was accompanied by her brother and partner, Jael Ventura; Vikel Dionicio, Marketing Director of the company; Josymil Sehouerer, Luxury Director; Esteban Sacco, Broker Manager of Cana Rock; Liria Martínez, Executive Vice President of Cana Rock, and Juan Carlos Peralta, Commercial Director of the same complex.

Cosmos offers a combination with a spectacular view of the golf course, but with the peculiarity of being the first project with a view of a beautiful lake that is part of the golf course.