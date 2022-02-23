Bisonó on the price of oil: it seems that it will not be resolved quickly

He says that the government’s economic team analyzes how society is less impacted.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM), Víctor -Ito- Bisonó, considered this Wednesday that the shortage of international oil prices would not be resolved immediately because several factors are influencing it.

Bisonó explained that the environmental policy that the United States is applying and that limits oil exploitation, added to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, are impacting the price of crude oil.

“It is a global issue that seems not going to be resolved quickly because there are different aspects,” he declared.

He affirmed that the United States also limits the association of countries so that there is more oil.

After giving a speech to the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (AmchamDR) members, the official revealed that the government’s economic team analyzes how society is less impacted.

“We have a responsibility. We see the economic part permanently, but we also have to weigh it, because the Dominican Republic is the first country that receives foreign investments and they see social, political, and economic tranquility,” he said.

However, the head of the MICM specified that “the worst thing is not that it gets expensive, but that there is none.” “And so far, in the Dominican Republic there is no shortage of anything; things are achieved, and we can move forward with the growth of the economy.”