The big question: where to build tailings dam for Barrick’s Dominican mine

Santo Domingo.- After the Minister of Energy and Mines reported that it will not be in Yamasá, Monte Plata, where the tailings dam sought by the Barrick Gold company will be built, sources told Diario Libre that the work would be built in Sánchez Ramírez province, where the current operations of the mining company are located.

The exact location where the controversial facility would be built in that province is unknown, as well as the impact that the change of location will have for the company that is betting on expanding its operations as a way to make the mine more sustainable.

In statements to the media, Mines minister Antonio Almonte said the tailings dam would not be placed in Yamasá, a community where voices have been raised against such construction.

The official indicated that the dam will be authorized and built, for which several options of places are being analyzed, but that there is still no decision in this regard.