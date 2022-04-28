Dominican FinTech sector posts highest growth in 2021

Santo Domingo.- The president of the Dominican Association of FinTech Companies (AdoFinTech), Miguel Ángel Adames, highlighted today that, between 2017 and 2021, the Dominican Republic was the country with the highest growth in Fintech Startups in the Latin American and Caribbean region, for an increase of 129%, according to data from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

He indicated that financial technology companies have experienced rapid growth throughout Latin America, especially during the pandemic.

The executive said that, in addition to helping to reduce the financial inclusion gap in the region, the Fintech sector has been one of the sectors that receives the most investment, managing to attract 125.0 billion dollars globally in 2021.

“In the Dominican Republic they are a key piece to boost the Dominican economy and the post-pandemic economic recovery process.”