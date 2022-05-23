Cap Cana is the largest luxury hotel destination in the Caribbean

Cap Cana registers a continuous growth as a luxury hotel destination in the Dominican Republic.

This was the opinion of tourism and construction businessman Fernando Hazoury, president of the Board of Directors of Cap Cana, regarding the recent announcement by Playa Hotels & Resorts of the entry of one of the most important international hotel groups, Marriott, to Sanctuary Cap Cana, with its brand The Luxury Collection.

The Luxury Collection is one of Marriott’s leading luxury brands, which comprises a collection of the world’s most iconic hotels that genuinely define their destinations.

He highlighted that since 2016 Cap Cana has given an opening to the development and growth of luxury hotels in the country since the first hotel of the AM Resorts chain, Secrets at Cap Cana was inaugurated until today, where high quality and all-inclusive proposals continue to be incorporated.

He pointed out that the North American market has a strong presence in this destination city, as is the case of the Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara, Margaritaville, and St. Regis hotels under construction, as well as the first Sports Illustrated Resort hotel in the world that will arrive in Cap Cana in the fall, which comes to complement with this great news the hotel offer of the city that also has the luxury boutique hotel Eden Roc Cap Cana, the only Relais & Chateaux in the country.

“This shows that Cap Cana, 20 years after being founded, has consolidated itself as the luxury hotel destination and as a country brand, contributing one more grain of sand to the solidification of the Dominican Republic’s leadership in the Caribbean,” said.