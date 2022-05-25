No US envoy to Dominican Republic for now

Santo Domingo.- Last week, United States President Joe Biden withdrew Calvin Smyre’s nomination as United States Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, and remitted his appointment under the same position in The Bahamas.

After withdrawing the nomination, Biden did not name another person for the position in the DR, leaving the post vacant.

On the subject, Adriano Espaillat, a Dominican representative in NY, and a member of the US Congress, the place where these nominations made by the president are approved.

“The president understood that Smyre would do a better job in The Bahamas than in the Dominican Republic, and that’s why he made the change,” Espaillat said.

The congressman also said that, for the time being, Biden will not nominate a new ambassador to the country.

“There is no one on the list and there has been no discussion.”