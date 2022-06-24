Dominican Gov. submits SW megaproject environmental study

Santo Domingo.–The General Directorate of Public-Private Partnerships (DGAPP) reported that the environmental impact study of the Pedernales Tourism Development Project: Cabo Rojo is available at the Ministry of the Environment.

The document was deposited in compliance with the requirements of Law 64-00 on the Environment in the Dominican Republic. The entity made the announcement through Twitter.

Through the study, the entity seeks to obtain the license required for the first phase of the project.

The study was prepared by the Empaca company and its results were presented at the end of April at the Government of Pedernales, in a ceremony attended by national and local authorities.