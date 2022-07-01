Dominican free zones pique Turkish, Korean investors’ interest

Santo Domingo.- According to Ulises Rodríguez, Director of the Center for Industrial Development and Competitiveness (Proindustria), the Dominican free zone parks arouse the interest of Turkish and Korean investors, among other nationalities, to install their multinational assembly and production companies in the country, thanks to the renovation and reopening spaces that were closed.

The Center for Development and Industrial Competitiveness (Proindustria) has 264 new requests from international delegations to settle.

The sector recovered and exceeded the levels of employment prior to the pandemic and from Proindustria, they estimate that in the first quarter of 2023 the leading employment in the Dominican Republic focused on industry.