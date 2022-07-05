Ito Bisonó: In the Dominican Republic, prices of the basic food basket are stable

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Mypimes, Víctor “Ito” Bisonó, said this Tuesday that the Dominican Republic should value the stable maintenance of the prices of the products that make up the basic basket and fuels.

“The result is in the numbers, and the prices are stable,” expressed the official.

According to the minister, the subsidy offered by the Government after the elimination of tariffs on 67 foodstuffs, thanks to the application of the Zero Rate Law, has contributed to the stabilization of the prices of these products in the market, despite the atmosphere of crisis and inflation that permeates all the economies of the world.

“The markets flow in a country like ours where the raw material is imported, thank God the market has been yielding (…) However, I believe that at this moment, that is what we must value where the whole world is convulsed, with the impact of the war it is going through a process of inflation,” he expressed.

Bisonó also pointed out that products such as bread, pasta, wheat, corn, and soybean have decreased costs. Likewise, he indicated that this measure also helps to encourage cultivation, and therefore, the demand is covered.