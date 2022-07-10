Do you know your rights as a consumer of goods and services in the Dominican Republic?

Regarding shopping, the Dominican Republic has some aspects that can be strange to the ex-pat patron. It can be difficult, if not even possible, to return defective items to the store or other place of purchase.

Every March 15th, World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated to make people aware of and able to demand what corresponds to them as consumers of goods and services.

The main objective of consumer rights is to provide a helpful tool in everyday situations with a practical nature. In addition, these are a contribution so that market relations are more balanced and transparent.

If you have any questions about what these rights are, the National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (ProConsumidor) lists them below:

The protection of life, health, and safety.

Education for consumption.

Receive truthful, clear, and timely information from suppliers.

The protection of their economic interests.

To a timely repair and in technical conditions

Join and form consumer groups.

Access the related jurisdictional bodies to protect their rights through a brief and free procedure.

Access a variety of products or services.

To Live and work in a decent and healthy environment.

“It is vitally important that consumers are aware of their rights and the procedures available to enforce them, as well as obtain extensive knowledge on issues related to responsible consumption, personal finances, guarantees, misleading advertising, and the procedures on how to register a claim, complaint or complaint, among other aspects,” he indicates.

Through its program of educational talks, El Pro Consumidor raises awareness among consumers throughout the national territory so that they know their rights contemplated in Law 358-05 on Consumer and User Protection.