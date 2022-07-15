Dominican international airports report 58,763 operations

Santo Domingo.- The international airports of the Dominican Republic registered 58,763 air operations incoming and outgoing flights in the first half of this year 2022, a figure that represents a growth of 37% of operations compared to the first six months of the year 2021.

This was announced by the president of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), José Ernesto Marte Piantini, at the conclusion of today’s ordinary plenary session of the institution.

Marte Piantini maintained that the movement of commercial aircraft in the first half of this year reached 15,986 flights more than the period January-June 2021, which represents an increase of 37% of the total air operations carried out in the same period last year, in which 42,777 operations of entry and exit to the Dominican territory were registered.

The president of the organization reported that flights to and from the Dominican Republic increased by 7,988 incoming operations and 7,998 outgoing operations compared to that period.