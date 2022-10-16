InterEnergy announces US$1 billion investment for decarbonization

Santo Domingo, DR

InterEnergy Group announced its partnership with Brookfield Renewable, and its institutional partners, and Stonepeak to further expand its existing commercial platform as it accelerates its transition to net zero emissions.

As part of the transaction, Brookfield and Stonepeak will invest up to US$1 billion in InterEnergy over the next four years, propelling the energy group to a leadership position among clean energy companies in Latin America and the Caribbean.

InterEnergy has a 30-year track record of providing reliable, cost-efficient and clean energy to people and cities in the Dominican Republic, Panama, Jamaica, Chile and Uruguay through its solar, wind and natural gas assets.

The Company plans to use the Brookfield Renewable and Stonepeak investments to execute a renewable development portfolio of more than 1.0 GW, increase deployment of its services in the regions in which it operates, facilitate its energy transition and grow the business sustainably for the long term. Nicolas de Narvaez, senior vice president of Brookfield Asset Management, said, “We are very pleased to partner with InterEnergy to help deliver on its development plan for the region and support the company in its energy transition.