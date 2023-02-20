Miami, chosen to hold Expo Dominican Business, Tourism, Real Estate, and Investment Fair

Sixty companies and institutions, with their various products and services, will participate next Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25 in the “Business, Tourism, Real Estate and Investment Fair Expo”, organized by the International Chamber of Business and Tourism of Florida. The attendance of 2,000 visitors of different nationalities is expected. The president of the Chamber, Pedro Díaz Ballester, reported that the event will take place at the Miami Airport Convention Center, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and from 10:00 in the morning on Saturday, commemorating the 179th anniversary of national independence and the thirty years of that organization being founded. He stated that important figures will meet at the activity, which includes holding conferences and presenting investment opportunities, documentaries, networking, as well as other events within the program of activities that will take place during those two days.

The Expo Fair will be broadcast live on Teleuniverso, TV Quisqueya, TV Hispanic, and La Nota Latina (covering the Dominican Republic, Florida, New York, Puerto Rico, and other areas). The participating companies and institutions belong to various sectors of the dynamics of international trade, real estate, tourism, agribusiness, and food, among others. The president of the International Dominican Chamber of Business and Tourism pointed out that they seek to bring together buyers with sellers, as well as investors interested in acquiring goods, products, services, or partners. Diaz Ballester indicated that the Dominican Republic is one of the main countries in economic growth in the Americas, which is an important factor in attracting foreign investment, not only because it is a traditional exporter of coffee, sugar, and tobacco, but also in sectors such as tourism, telecommunications, construction, health, and free zones, which diversify the local offer.

The event is sponsored by The Miami Herald, El Nuevo Herald, Noval Properties, Miami-Dade Aviation Department, Banreservas, Tropical Shipping, DPWorld, Gus Machado Ford, Seguros Reservas, Sora Global Insurance, Induban, Biscayne Bay, Caribtrans Logistics, PARMIM Investments, among others.