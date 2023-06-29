Tourism, among the sectors that grew the most between January-May in the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Ministry of Economy has reported an increase in tourism, trade, and agricultural exports in the country during the period of January to May, highlighting the positive performance of these sectors so far this year.

In May, the tourism sector showed positive data with 518,932 non-resident foreigners arriving in the country, representing a 14.5% increase compared to the same month of the previous year. The total number of visitors for the year reached 2.8 million, marking a 20.3% year-on-year variation.

Agricultural exports also experienced growth, reaching $93.9 million in May, a 16.1% increase compared to the previous year. The total agricultural exports for the year amounted to $358 million, with a 3.5% year-on-year variation. This growth can be attributed to increased exports of cocoa beans to Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as preserved fruits to the Netherlands.

The report also indicates that there were 2,282,972 active workers in the Dominican Social Security System (SDSS) in May, reflecting a cumulative growth of 0.6% compared to December 2022. In addition, formal job registrations increased by 0.5% in May compared to December.

These positive indicators reflect the resilience and performance of the Dominican Republic’s economy in key sectors such as tourism, trade, and agriculture.