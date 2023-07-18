President of the European Union defines the Dominican Republic as her main trading partner

Santo Domingo.- According to the President of the European Union, Ursula Von Der Leyen, the Dominican Republic has been defined as the main trading partner of the European Union (EU). After meeting with President Abinader during the European Union-CELAC Summit in Brussels, Belgium, Von Der Leyen expressed this sentiment in a tweet.

In her tweet, Von Der Leyen highlighted that the Dominican Republic holds the position of the EU’s largest trading partner in the Caribbean. She also conveyed the EU’s support for a green transition that benefits everyone and mentioned the readiness of the #GlobalGateway to provide investments for vital infrastructure.

Prior to the tweet, the President of the European Commission had a half-hour meeting with President Abinader.