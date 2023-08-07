Santo Domingo.- Former Mexican President Felipe Calderón praised the Dominican Republic’s economic achievements on his social media platforms. He further emphasized that the country’s impressive growth not only contributes to its per capita income but also positively influences various other welfare variables. The Dominican Republic’s economic dynamism, as noted by the International Monetary Fund, has allowed it to outperform larger economies in the region, such as Brazil and Mexico, in terms of annual growth rates.

The specific factors driving the Dominican Republic’s economic progress have been diverse, including increased investments, infrastructure development, advancements in tourism, and a focus on economic diversification. These efforts have contributed to creating a favorable business environment, attracting foreign direct investment, and fostering sustainable economic growth.

The IMF’s recognition of the Dominican Republic’s achievements reflects the nation’s commitment to implementing sound economic policies and reforms, as well as its ability to adapt and respond to various challenges and opportunities. The country’s sustained economic growth has had a positive impact on the livelihoods of its citizens, improving living standards, and generating opportunities for social development and advancement.

Additionally, the Dominican Republic’s economic success has been instrumental in strengthening its position as a key player in the Latin American region. As the country continues to grow and develop, it holds the potential to serve as an economic model for other nations in the region, encouraging cooperation and partnership for shared prosperity.

It is worth noting that recognizing and appreciating the achievements of countries like the Dominican Republic serves as an inspiration for other nations to strive for economic growth, stability, and the betterment of the lives of their citizens. Calderón’s acknowledgment brings attention to the positive strides made by the Dominican Republic and underscores the importance of sustainable economic policies and inclusive development for the well-being of all.