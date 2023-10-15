Pro Consumidor obtains RD$800 million refund in favor of consumers in conflicts with real estate companies

The National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor) has resolved about 1,500 conflicts that have been generated between real estate companies and consumers, in addition to achieving the return of more than 800 million pesos in conciliation in favor of homebuyers who made different claims in that institution.

The executive director of Pro Consumidor, Eddy Alcántara, said, in this sense, that this entity has promptly responded to all the claims and complaints made by consumers who have seen their rights violated when acquiring a home.

He explained that the institution he directs has adopted a criterion about the adhesion contracts deposited and the indexation stipulated therein, “in which consumer protection is guaranteed in the face of conflicts that arise in this type of commercial transaction.”

He also pointed out that he has sat at the discussion table to make known and strengthen the criteria with the leading consumer associations in the country.

Eddy Alcántara

“Priority has been given to guarantee that every citizen is not affected in their rights or by an increase in the price of real estate in an abusive manner without taking into consideration the official measurement parameters established by the National Statistics Office (ONE) and the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic,” he said.

The official established that this position that has prevailed has brought peace of mind to consumers who have turned to the institution while saying that “of all the claims and complaints of which Pro Consumidor has been seized, the executive directorate has no files pending decision within the term established by Law 358-05 and the other sectorial laws.”

“The cases that have not become definitive are because they are still under discussion due to hierarchical appeals filed by the unfavored parties,” he said.

Alcántara called on all consumers who understand that their rights are being affected by this commercial transaction “to go to Pro Consumidor and file their statement and complaint, guaranteeing their immediate response within the terms established by the sectorial laws.”

Finally, he said that the policy of this administration is first to try to socialize and bring the parties to an agreement and then decide by resolution in favor of the sectors that have been affected by this type of transaction.