Chinese businessmen want to build a hotel complex in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The president of the Pro-Chinese Community Jade Foundation, Miguel Feng, has reported that Chinese businessmen are interested in investing in the construction of a hotel complex in the Dominican Republic. They are looking to invest in the construction of a high-quality hotel, either in Santo Domingo or possibly in the Punta Cana area.

The interest in this investment arises from the current lack of high-quality hotels in the Dominican Republic that can cater to a large number of Chinese tourists. Chinese tourists often seek hotels with spacious gardens and distinctive features that align with their preferences.

Feng also mentioned that Chinese tourists are known to be significant consumers and are willing to spend up to $300 a day during their stays, provided they find a product that appeals to them. This potential investment could cater to the growing demand for accommodations tailored to Chinese tourists’ preferences in the Dominican Republic.