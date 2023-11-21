Social Plan assists more than 61 thousand families affected by floods

Santo Domingo.- Following the severe floods in various provinces and Greater Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, over 61,200 families have received assistance. This update was provided by Yadira Henríquez, director of the Presidency’s Social Assistance Plan. The aid included the distribution of more than 123,400 food rations across the national territory, with particular focus on the families most impacted by the floods. The areas heavily affected include San José de Ocoa, San Cristóbal, Azua, San Francisco de Macorís, Sánchez Ramírez, Samaná, and others.

The government, implementing its Equipped Home and Roof Reconditioning programs, is conducting operations in various sectors, including parts of Greater Santo Domingo like Los Ríos, Los Platanitos, Las 800, Kilometer 8 and a half, Hoyo de Bate-Ensanche Quisqueya, and Bellas Colinas. According to Yadira, these efforts align with President Luis Abinader’s instructions to provide solutions and support to all Dominican families, reflecting their commitment to the people.

The assistance goes beyond food supplies. The institution, planning to continue its operations as long as necessary, has also provided over 4,300 mattresses, sheets, mosquito nets, cleaning kits, and other essential items to support those affected by the floods.