Former Dominican Education Minister praised for success in PISA 2022 test

Santo Domingo.- The President of the Education Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, Nolberto Ortiz De la Cruz, has praised the former Minister of Education, Roberto Fulcar, for his role in the Dominican Republic’s satisfactory performance in the 2022 PISA test. Ortiz De la Cruz highlighted that the “Education for Better Living” model implemented by Fulcar and the government of President Luis Abinader has proven effective in addressing long-standing educational deficiencies.

The results of the 2022 PISA measurement, which evaluated the first two years of President Abinader’s government, showed significant improvements in reading, mathematics, and science scores. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Ministry of Education managed to save the 2020-21 school year and improve learning outcomes.

Ortiz De la Cruz emphasized that the Dominican Republic has come a long way since its last-place ranking in the world in the 2015 PISA test. The “Education for Better Living” model, with its focus on critical thinking and meaningful learning, has contributed to these improvements.

He also noted that Minister Roberto Fulcar faced an aggressive campaign of attacks and slander during his tenure, which even affected his health. Ortiz De la Cruz suggested that the “Education for Better Living” model should become the official educational policy of the Dominican State to ensure its continued implementation and effectiveness, regardless of changes in leadership.