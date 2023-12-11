Copa airlines resumes flights between Panama city and Santiago de los Caballeros

Santo Domingo.- Copa Airlines is set to restart its flight services between Panama City and Santiago de los Caballeros from April 2, 2024. This route reintroduction marks Santiago as the airline’s third destination in the Dominican Republic, joining Santo Domingo and Punta Cana.

The airline will operate the route with three weekly flights scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. These flights will be serviced by Boeing 737-700 aircraft, each with a capacity to accommodate 126 passengers. The round-trip fares for these flights are set to start at US$340, inclusive of taxes.

Flight timings are conveniently scheduled with departures from Panama at 11:39, arriving in Santiago de los Caballeros at 15:10 local time. The return flights from Cibao International Airport are slated to depart at 16:01, reaching Tocumen at 17:47 local time.

Tickets for these flights are currently available for purchase through Copa Airlines’ website, copaair.com. In line with enhancing tourism in the Cibao region, Copa Airlines is also planning to increase the frequency of these flights in the near future.