ENHOGAR 2022 survey reveals drinking water service challenges in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The ENHOGAR 2022 survey, conducted by the Dominican Republic’s National Statistics Office, provides insights into the state of potable water service across the country. Out of 35,949 surveyed individuals, only 25,925 receive potable water. The survey highlights that more than half of these households get water service for just 1 to 3 days a week. A notable portion of the households receives water for less than five hours a day, and only a minority enjoys a near-daily water supply.

The survey also sheds light on household compositions and living conditions in the Dominican Republic. The majority of homes are independent units, with a significant number being apartments. Most homes feature block or concrete walls, especially in urban areas, while wooden walls are more common in rural homes.

The average number of people per household stands at 2.9, with the majority being small families of 2 to 3 members. In terms of cooking fuel, propane gas is predominantly used, though a small percentage still relies on solid fuels like firewood and coal.

These findings from ENHOGAR 2022 underline the varying living conditions and infrastructural challenges, particularly in water service, affecting residents in different parts of the Dominican Republic.