APORDOM director urges not to politicize Cabo Rojo Port construction issue

Santo Domingo.- Jean Luis Rodríguez, the executive director of the Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM), has called for a non-politicized approach to the recent worker protests at the Cabo Rojo port construction site. During a thanksgiving mass marking APORDOM’s 53rd anniversary at the Primate Cathedral of America, Rodríguez addressed the situation, emphasizing the minor scale of the protests relative to the total workforce.

Rodríguez explained that the Ministry of Labor had stepped in to resolve what he described as a misunderstanding of labor laws, leading to an agreement between the parties involved. He reassured that the construction work at the port has not been halted and announced the impending arrival of a cruise ship to Pedernales, anticipated to boost the local and regional economy.

The delay in the cruise ship’s arrival was attributed to changes in the cruise line’s schedule rather than the construction pace. President Luis Abinader had previously convened a working table last September to ensure collaborative efforts among state institutions for the port’s completion.

Concluding his remarks, Rodríguez reflected on the transformations and advancements at APORDOM since his tenure began, highlighting the financial and institutional progress made under his leadership.