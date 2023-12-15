Dominican Republic’s first cigar and rum business forum in Jamaica

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Embassy in Jamaica recently held its First Cigar and Rum Business Forum, a groundbreaking event in commercial diplomacy, aiming to boost the national economy’s cigar and rum sectors. This forum, held at Kingston’s modern AC Hotel, provided a unique opportunity for Dominican companies to connect with key Jamaican importers and distributors, especially in the influential tourism sector, offering significant business prospects in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

Over a hundred guests attended, facilitating numerous B2B meetings between Dominican rum and tobacco businesses and Jamaican counterparts. Ambassador Angie Martínez opened the event, emphasizing its role in strengthening economic ties and exploring new collaborative avenues between the two nations. The forum’s agenda included insightful presentations and discussions, focusing on the future of the tobacco and rum industries, export potentials, and bilateral trade opportunities.

Keynote speakers included Daniel Beltré Acosta, the Embassy’s Economic and Commercial Affairs Charge, and industry leaders like Jack Astacio of J&J SPIRITS and Rafael Domínguez of Víctor Sinclair Tabacalera. They shared insights into the Dominican rum and tobacco industries and their global business opportunities. Prominent Dominican companies, such as ISIDRO BORDAS, BRUGAL, OLIVER & OLIVER, BARCELÓ, Tabacalera Palma, and Southern Tobacco Association, showcased their premium products.

The forum culminated in a Gala at the Dominican Republic’s Official Residence in Kingston, attended by over 400 guests. This event, part of the 59th anniversary celebrations of Dominican-Jamaican diplomatic relations, highlighted the cultural and economic significance of Dominican rum and cigars and set the stage for future partnerships between the two countries. The Embassy, led by Ambassador Martínez, expressed gratitude to sponsors like DOMICEM, PEPSI JAMAICA, and others, including INTABACO, for their support in making these landmark events a success.