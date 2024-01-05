Banreservas Administrator applauds ITM Group and President Luis Abinader for Port Cabo Rojo

Pedernales.- Samuel Pereyra, the General Administrator of Banreservas, has congratulated the ITM Group and President Luis Abinader for the inauguration of the first phase of the Port Cabo Rojo tourist port in Pedernales. He highlighted Banreservas’ significant contribution of US$37 million in financing for the construction, development, and operation of this maritime terminal.

Pereyra emphasized the impact of this project on employment and tourism. He noted that with the zone’s free trade park and various facilities and amenities included, the operationalization of this tourist port is expected to generate over 1,500 direct and 3,000 indirect jobs. This development not only reinforces the Dominican Republic’s position as a key cruise destination in the Caribbean but also represents a dream realized through the combined efforts of many, particularly the support of the central government, which is committed to developing the country’s crucial tourist spots.