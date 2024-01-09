President Luis Abinader leads meeting on 2024 budget execution

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader is presiding over a Council of Ministers and general directors at the National Palace, focusing on the execution of the Dominican Republic’s 2024 budget. Minister of the Presidency, Joel Santos, provided insights on the agenda prior to the commencement of the meeting.

The discussion is centered around the implementation of the 2024 budget, which is pivotal for the country’s economic development. Santos highlighted this year as crucial from an economic perspective for the Dominican Republic. He emphasized that the meeting is essentially about coordinating the budget’s execution among various state institutions to ensure optimal performance.

In December, the general budget for the nation was approved at RD$1,619,679,766,693 for the year 2024. This meeting is a significant step towards ensuring that the allocated funds are utilized effectively and efficiently to drive the country’s growth and development in the upcoming year.