President Luis Abinader prioritizes traditional and renewable energy projects in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, through decree 3-24, has emphasized the Dominican Republic’s commitment to enhancing its energy sector. The decree declares the promotion and development of traditional electricity generation projects and renewable energy sources within the Dominican territory as a matter of high national interest. This initiative aims to meet the increasing demand for electricity and ensure the stability of the electrical service across the nation.

Article 2 of the decree mandates that all traditional and renewable energy projects adhere to existing legal provisions. This compliance is essential for guaranteeing the economic sustainability, stability, efficiency, quality, security, and transparency of the electrical service. The decree underscores the importance of these projects, considering their significant economic and social implications for the Dominican Republic.