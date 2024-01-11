President Abinader champions tourism as key to Dominican Republic’s growth

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader emphasized the critical role of tourism in transforming the Dominican Republic into a leading global and regional tourism power. During a public address, he recognized the sector’s substantial economic impact and its role in job creation and community development.

Abinader highlighted the direct and indirect employment opportunities generated by the tourism industry, noting the significant economic ripple effect it has on local communities. From taxi drivers to farmers supplying produce to hotels, tourism’s influence extends far beyond the sector itself.

Praising the efforts of the Tourism Cabinet and the Ministry, the President underscored this success as a collective achievement of the Dominican society, including the government, private sector, and social sectors. He stressed that such advancements are not possible without the support and collaboration of all these groups.

Abinader underscored tourism’s significance in the Dominican economy, noting its growing recognition and impact on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He expressed his belief in tourism as a driving force for the nation’s socio-economic development.

The President also spoke about specific projects and developments aimed at boosting tourism. These include infrastructure investments in regions like Miches and Pedernales, and plans for the Colonial City of Santo Domingo. He mentioned initiatives like building an aqueduct in Miches, improving connectivity through new roads, and designing a Convention Center in Santo Domingo.

Abinader concluded his speech with optimism about the future of tourism in the Dominican Republic. He reiterated his commitment to supporting the sector’s growth and prosperity, highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving these goals.