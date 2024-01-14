Abinader: Dominican Republic in best moment for investment

President Abinader says the Dominican Republic is one of the safest countries in the world, which is getting stronger every day.

The 10.3 million tourists who arrived in the Dominican Republic last year demonstrate that the country is still in the best moment for investment, as President Luis Abinader assured yesterday.

Leading the presentation of the results of tourist arrivals in December by the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur), the President specified that the tourism sector continues on the path of growth, with recognition from the international community, and has greater control and the country with better security.

“Today is still the best time for investment. We are one of the safest countries in the world and we are getting stronger every day. In addition, public-private alliances continue to produce results,” said the President.

President Abinader said that tourism is a fundamental factor for the Dominican economy and increasingly impacts the gross domestic product (GDP).

“We are convinced that the development of tourism points towards the social and economic development of the country,” added Abinader.

According to figures presented by Minister David Collado, in the January-December period, the country received 10,306,517 visitors by air and sea, thus surpassing the goal of 10 million tourists by more than 300,000.

He detailed that the country received 8,058,670 by air last year and another 2,247,847 by sea. In December alone, RD1,194,742 tourists arrived in the country.

The sector registered a growth of more than 36 percent in relation to 2019.

Abinader specified that the tourism sector’s development is an achievement of the whole country and acknowledged the support of all sectors. He said that he is delighted with the numbers that the tourism sector has achieved, especially with reaching the goal, but understands that we must continue to move forward.