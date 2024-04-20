Six more Chinese businesses shut down due to tax fraud

National District – The General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) and the General Directorate of Customs (DGA) reported yesterday that they continued their operations for tax non-compliance with the closing of four establishments in the National District and two in Santiago.

A press release states that these six bring the number of businesses closed to 11 for having incurred violations of several articles of the Tax Code. Among the offenses detected are the non-issuance of invoices with tax receipts, the non-existence of tax solutions, and the concealment of information in the sworn declarations of the companies that tended to present income below that received.

The DGII informed us that once their situation is regularized, the businesses can reopen. In fact, some of those sanctioned have already paid their tax debts.

The agency reiterated that the closures were second-degree sanctions since previously, the businesses were fined up to four times and did not proceed to regularize their situation.

The intervened businesses presented bank drafts up to 90% higher than the total ITBIS operations reported, in addition to a high flow of cash sales, whose reports were also omitted.

In addition, a random sample determined that some of the intervened companies carried out bank transactions for approximately 4 billion pesos and concealed accurate information on the economic levels from the tax administration to the State’s detriment.