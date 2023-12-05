Should you rent or buy property in the Dominican Republic

If you choose to live in the Dominican Republic full-time, you’ll have to decide whether to rent a home or acquire one. Both options have advantages and disadvantages, but your choice depends on your circumstances, financial situation, and long-term goals.

The Advantages of Renting

1. Flexibility – Renting gives you more flexibility than buying. It’s easier to move if your circumstances change or you’re unhappy with where you are. This flexibility is valuable if you’re not yet fully familiar with the country.

2. No Huge Initial Investment – Renters typically only need to provide a security deposit and the first month’s rent, so there’s less upfront investment than buying.

3. No HOA Fees or Property Taxes – Renters will not have to deal with property taxes or monthly HOA fees.

4. No Maintenance – You’re generally not responsible for maintenance and repair costs as a renter. This responsibility falls on the property owner, saving renters time and money.

The Advantages of Buying

1. Long-term or Legacy Investment – Buying a property can be a good investment that allows you to build equity over time, especially in areas where property values are appreciating. Plus, you can pass the property down to your kids.

2. Rental Cashflow Potential – Owning a property allows you to generate rental income if you rent it out.

3. No Monthly Payments – If you pay all cash in full for the property, you won’t have to deal with monthly mortgage payments.

4. Control – It’s your property, so you can make changes as you see fit without needing a landlord’s permission.