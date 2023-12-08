Dr. Arturo Grullón Hospital receives state-of-the-art ventilators for newborn care

Santo Domingo.- Dr. Daniel Rivera, the Minister of Public Health, recently presented two new ventilators to the Dr. Arturo Grullón Regional Children’s Hospital, enhancing the facility’s newborn unit. This gesture aligns with President Luis Abinader’s government’s commitment to bolster public health, particularly pediatric care.

The handover of these critical devices, aimed at improving child healthcare services, was made to Dr. Mirna López, the hospital’s director. López expressed gratitude for the ventilators, emphasizing their importance in advancing the health of the children in the region.

“These ventilators will enable us to offer high-quality and timely care to pediatric patients in our reference center for the Cibao region,” Dr. López stated. The ventilators are described as state-of-the-art, equipped with features essential for the safe and effective treatment of pediatric patients.

The donation ceremony saw attendance from officials of the provincial Public Health Directorate in Santiago, the Norcentral Health Regional Directorate, and departmental managers from the Arturo Grullón Hospital.