Five robotic prostate surgeries in a day in the Dominican Republic

Santiago, DR.- Continuing to make strides in modern medicine, renowned North American urologist David Samadi achieved a significant milestone in the Dominican Republic. Performing five robotic surgeries for prostate cancer in a single day at the Samadi-HOMS Robotic Institute of the Metropolitan Hospital of Santiago, he emphasized the uniqueness of their program in the country.

Describing it as groundbreaking news, Dr. Samadi highlighted the extraordinary capability of their robotic surgery program, positioning it as a distinctive and exceptional offering in the Dominican Republic. He credited the vision of the President of the Administrative Council at Hospital Metropolitano de Santiago HOMS for making these medical feats possible.

A decade ago, the president recognized the impact of robotic surgery on medicine and health, leading to the collaboration with Dr. Samadi in the Dominican Republic. Over the years, hundreds of patients have benefitted from robotic surgeries, not only for prostate cancer but also in fields such as kidney surgery, gynecology, bariatric surgery, and more.

Dr. Samadi, considered a pioneer in robotic surgery in the country, has been providing Dominican patients with the best procedures for prostate cancer for the past ten years. His approach focuses on reducing the risk of complications, minimizing scars, ensuring a high success rate, facilitating quick recovery, and significantly improving sexual life by 85%.

As one of five surgeons in New York State qualified to perform robotic prostatectomy using the Da Vinci robotic system, Dr. Samadi has an impressive professional record, having conducted 10,000 surgeries with a 96% success rate. Additionally, he is recognized as one of the few surgeons in the United States trained in oncology, open surgery, and advanced minimally invasive treatments for prostate cancer.