‘More Health, More Life Expectancy’ program to combat cardiovascular diseases and diabetes

San Francisco de Macorís, DR.- The “More Health, More Life Expectancy” program was officially launched in an event led by the Vice President and Health Cabinet Coordinator, Raquel Peña. This initiative, supported by the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), is part of the HEARTS Strategy, focusing on enhancing Primary Care for preventing and managing cardiovascular diseases and diabetes within the Public Health Care Units (UNAP).

The program’s primary objective is to ensure the free distribution of essential medications, following clinical guidelines for hypertension and diabetes, to individuals over 45 years of age. This includes those under the subsidized regime, as well as pensioners and retirees.

Vice President Raquel Peña emphasized that the program will harness the collective efforts of the entities within the Health Cabinet to ensure timely and free treatment for individuals with hypertension and diabetes. The initiative aims to address non-communicable diseases that impact life expectancy and promote healthier living.

Additionally, the program seeks to alleviate the financial burden on underprivileged families facing the challenges of these diseases. Vice President Peña expressed her dismay at families having to beg for medicine and stated that the program marks the end of such hardships with the commencement of free medication distribution.

Minister of Health, Víctor Atallah, highlighted that the program signals the beginning of a nationwide health improvement initiative, starting from the Duarte province. He emphasized the significance of addressing diabetes and hypertension, the two diseases that most affect health in the country, and commended the progress made with the implementation of the “More Health, More Life Expectancy” program.

Minister Atallah urged medical professionals to embrace the program, undergo training, and adhere to care protocols. He also encouraged patients to obtain their medications and follow their treatment diligently. The minister expressed gratitude for the efforts of PAHO in supporting this crucial healthcare initiative.