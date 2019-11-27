US envoy slams Dominican Republic’s ‘unpredictable’ investment climate

Santo Domingo.- US ambassador, Robin Bernstein, on Wednesday slammed the country’s “unpredictable” investment climate, while criticizing the lack of transparency and competitiveness in some economic sectors.

She criticized the lack of transparency and international competitiveness in areas such as energy and infrastructure, which in her view can be addressed.

“Foreign direct investment can address these tangible needs. They are challenges, but also opportunities. However, there are also intangible elements in the investment climate, such as openness, clarity and reliability. They are the basis of democratic processes and a reflection of the national commitment to institutionalism,” Bernstein said

Addressing the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic’s (AmchamDR) monthly luncheon as a speaker, the diplomat noted that the Trade Law Program is working with the Public Procurement Directorate to advocate for improvements in the public procurement process.