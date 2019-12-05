Meteorology forecasts rains for this Thursday by frontal system

SANTO DOMINGO .- The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) predicted scattered rains this Thursday due to the incidence of an almost stationary frontal system in waters of the Atlantic Ocean, to the northwest of the country.

Tomorrow Friday the prevailing wind from the east/northeast will push patches of clouds towards the Dominican territory associated with the almost stationary frontal system that will remain in the vicinity of the northern region, therefore, from midday there will be scattered and isolated thunderstorms towards the northern regions, northeast, southeast, Central mountain range, the border area, and sectors of Greater Santo Domingo. These rainfalls will continue in the early hours of the night.

Next Saturday, the frontal system will be weakened in a frontal trough, maintaining surrounding humidity values ​​in the forecast area, when interacting with local effects and the east/northeast wind will cause passing rains to the north, northeast, central mountain ranges and the border area.

Temperatures will feel pleasant, especially at night, early morning and until the early hours of the morning, due to the incidence of the frontal system and the time of year. These will be even more pleasant in the mountainous areas and valleys that surround them.

National District: Scattered clouds in overcast with possible isolated showers in the morning.

Santo Domingo East: Scattered clouds in overcast with possible isolated showers in the morning.

Santo Domingo Norte: Scattered clouds in overcast with possible isolated showers in the morning.

Santo Domingo West: Scattered clouds in overcast with possible isolated showers in the morning.

Greater Santo Domingo: Maximum temperature between 29ºC and 31ºC (84-88°F) and minimum between 18ºC and 20ºC (64-68°F).