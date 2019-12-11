Consulate in NYC will help undocumented Dominicans get a driver license

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Consulate in New York City, announced Tues. that it will assist all undocumented Dominicans with the papers to request their driver license at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The announcement comes after state governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law the approval of licenses for people residing in that city irregularly.

Undocumented immigrants who aspire to have the important document must qualify before that agency with 6 points, which implies the same amount of documented evidence that they are residing in the state of Nueva York, states the law drafted by Puerto Rican state senator Luis Sepúlveda.