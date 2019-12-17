Industries support measures to fight tax dodgers

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD) on Mon. said it supports the Internal Taxes’ (DGII) measures to fight tax evasion, noting that they contribute to strengthen legal security, healthy competition and business formality.

It labeled the actions against tax fraud and contraband as very important to bolster confidence of formal companies in their compliance with laws and regulations.

The AIRD in a statement reiterated its support for the DGII and its director Magín Díaz so that “due process is exhausted and the full weight of the Law is applied against those who commit tax evasion or any other illegal act established in the laws.”

“It is necessary to strengthen the judicial actions and ensure that the law is complied with and those who do not do so are punished.”