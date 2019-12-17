Rum makers jailed to await trial owe US$39.6B in taxes

Santo Domingo.- National District judge, José Alejandro Vargas, on Tue. ruled three months pretrial detention against three rum makers indicted on tax fraud against the Dominican State.

José Antonio Barceló Larroca, Michael Wayne Dupuy Barceló and Robert Alexander Dupuy Barceló, manager and owners of the company Dupuy Barceló will await trial in Najayo prison.

Among the charges filed by the Prosecutor figure contraband of taxable products, forgery, conspiracy and money laundering, in addition to a debt of RD$2.1 billion (US$39.6 million) in taxes, surcharges and interest.