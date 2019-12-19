Embattled Dominican journalist won’t run away

Santo Domingo.- A National District court on Thurs. postponed the hearing for the lawsuit filed against embattled journalist Marino Zapete by Maybeth Rodríguez, sister of Attorney General, Jean Alain Rodríguez, after the parts failed to conciliate.

The hearing was postponed for January 24.

Upon leaving, the journalist, who counted with the support of a group who chanted “Marino, we love you, the people are with you,” denounced repression by the authorities and a boisterous police presence.

He questioned that while his supporters were blocked from entering the courthouse, “when people go to support criminals” they are allowed. “We have come here twice and the lady who accuses me or her lawyers haven’t come. I am not refusing to prove what I have said.”

He said from the start the contracts signed by Maybeth Rodríguez, which should have been investigated, have been presented to her attorney.

He added that there’s an effort to frighten him because they cannot sustain the accusation of defamation against him and that the idea is to “get me into a situation of terror for me to run away,” which he said will not do.

Zapete was accompanied by veteran investigative journalist Nuria Piera.