Language School IIC/Casa Goethe celebrates its 25th anniversary

Sosúa/Santo Domingo –

On Saturday, the German-Dominican language school Instituto Intercultural del Caribe (IIC)/Casa Goethe celebrated its 25th anniversary with a big jubilee party at their school in Sosúa. The numerous guests from the Dominican Republic and from around the world put what the institute stands for right into practice: language practice and fun through intercultural exchange. During the karaoke, Dominican students chanted German songs, while the Spanish language students from Europe and North America blared the Bachata hits by Romeo Santos enthusiastically.

Spanish Program 2020 offers a lot of local flavors

In its Spanish Course Program 2020, the school presents several new courses, ranging from

one-week holiday language courses to intensive individual training and study abroad programs

lasting several weeks. There are also combined programs for sports enthusiasts and those interested in getting to know the country and its culture.

Information about the Spanish Program is available on the school’s website, www.iic-spanish.com IIC has a school of record partnership with SetonHill University (USA) to grant university credits for their Spanish courses. In Germany, IIC’s intensive courses are recognized in seven federal states for educational leave.

The Spanish classes start every Monday. The new German and English courses will start their

2020 trimester courses on January 13.

The new language course programs can be requested by e-mail at info@iic-spanish.com

About Instituto Intercultural del Caribe (IIC)/Casa Goethe

IIC/Casa Goethe was founded on 23 December 1994 in Santo Domingo. The institute is one of the

largest organizers of language courses in the Dominican Republic. Its Spanish programs are represented by renowned language travel agencies worldwide, such as Enforex, don Quijote, Media Touristik, and ESL.

In addition to Spanish courses for language travelers, employees of international companies, and

foreigners living in the country, the institute offers German and English classes and carries out

translations with official recognition.

The institute runs two schools, one in the capital of Santo Domingo, the other in the small seaside town of Sosua on the north coast of the country.