President Medina declares 2020 as the “Year of Food Security Consolidation”

SANTO DOMINGO.- President Danilo Medina declared the year 2020 as the Year of the Consolidation of Food Security, by decree 497-19.

The President also asked public and private institutions to collaborate in the implementation of initiatives and programs that promote food security.

The information was released by the Government spokesman and Director General of Communication, Roberto Rodríguez Marchena, through his Twitter social network account @RodrigMarchena.

7 years of solidarity practices towards the countryside

Over the past seven years, men and women in the countryside have increased our income, while contributing to quality food at affordable prices on the tables of millions of Dominican households.

The Dominican government has prioritized support to the agricultural sector as a tool to improve the living conditions of rural communities through 277 Surprise Visits, the democratization of credit and property, technical assistance, infrastructure improvement and equipment to strengthen the chain of value

The Dominican Republic produces 85% of the food you eat. 100% satisfies the demand for rice, chicken meat, eggs, peas, sweet potatoes, yautia, cassava, bananas, bananas, potatoes, yams, auyama, and peppers. At the same time, rural poverty dropped from 50% to 22.6%.