Runoff leachate from garbage dumps a threat to Lake Enriquillo

A view of the La Discoierta landfill area, in the Independencia province, portrays the contrast between the clean blue of Enriquillo Lake and the garbage that takes up space in an inappropriate place to dump refuse.

A green strip of bayahonda, cacti and other plants typical of arid areas acts as a separator between garbage and lake waters. The municipal authorities are aware that the garbage deposit is not the best place, but little or nothing is done to keep it from spreading.

The environmental agency knows the reality and knows that over time the water of that natural resource could come into contact with leachate, waste such as plastics, organic matter and other elements incompatible with pristine nature.

This is a still small landfill where about 20 tons of waste per month will end up from the towns of La Discoierta, Bartolomé and other communities of the six municipalities and municipal districts that make up the province Independencia.

The deposit does not present organic waste in large quantities because mountains are formed mixed with soil, but when it rains the leachate runs down the slopes and as in the case of the one located in the part of Neiba, it will eventually discharge into the lake.